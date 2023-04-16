Merry Bloom – Fleurs Etranges (Album – Merry Bloom)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Industrial, Electro-Wave. 

Format: Digital, CD. 

Background/Info: Gerry Bloom resulted from the collaborative efforts between Belgian- T.LenC.Phal.X and French artist Lingouf.  

Content: Gerry Bloom brings a kind of controlled sonic chaos although sometimes it doesn’t sound controlled at all but pure sonic anarchy. The songs brings different influences and sound universes together. You’ll recognize good-old Electro-Wave sounds mixed with Dark-Techno minimalism and harder Industrial components. The French female vocals are quite funny and even hilarious. 

+ + + : This project sounds totally crazy and a bit weird but I really like the free-styled originality. This band sounds a bit as the imaginary offspring of Vive La Fête and Pzychobitch. The sound production is overwhelming and spicey. This is incredibly original and funny. 

– – – : The major point hurting me is the endless during time of the songs. It feels like Merry Bloom can’t properly achieve a song but loose themselves in improvised, infinite, passages.  

Conclusion: This work sounds as a promising- but especially a creative debut. 

Best songs: “Filaments De Poussières”, “Des Nuées De Papillons ».

Rate: 7½. 

Artist: www.facebook.com/7merry7bloom7 

