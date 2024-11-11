November 14, 2024

Mayflower Madame – Insight (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records / Up In Her Room / Night Cult Records)

We welcome the third album from the Norwegian band Mayflower Madame. While the four-year gap between each album might seem coincidental, it could also reflect the band’s commitment to patiently perfecting their work. That patience pays off, rewarding fans with a beautifully crafted album that leans more toward Dark-Wave than previous releases. They deliver a sound that is dark yet melodic, occasionally evoking renowned bands like Clan of Xymox, The Mission, and even Siouxsie & The Banshees in certain guitar sections. The guitar plays a crucial role in the emotional texture of these tracks, particularly in the first half, which builds upon a deep, resonant bassline. The vocals amplify the dark, seductive ambiance, enhancing the album’s mood. While the first half is especially compelling, the second half, though slightly less mesmerizing, still holds its own. This is undoubtedly Mayflower Madame’s best work and a must-discover for any Post-Punk fan. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Tightrope Walker”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/tightrope-walker

