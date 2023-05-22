Mass-X-Odus – Urban Hell (EP – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Dark-Techno.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Sonic Groove boss Adam Mitchell (Adam-X, Traversable Wormhole) strikes back with his Mass-X-Odus project which he defines as ‘Hard-Power-Tech-Noise’. He doesn’t release new work on a regular basis, “Urban Hell” being the third EP” in ten years.
Content: The EP features 3 cuts inviting the listener to join pure Techno-underground music. The work is mixing dark atmospheres together with pumping Industrial-Techno. The title song features pitched, ghost-like vocal effects reinforcing the obscure side of the work.
+ + + : Industrial-Techno isn’t that new but I like the way Adam Mitchell supports his work with an ominous, dark, touch. Pumping, distorted, beats for underground heads. The title song is a great piece of music whereon the vocal effects inject something extra while reinforcing the darkness hanging over the work.
– – – : I regret Mass-X-Odus isn’t releasing new work on a regular basis as this new EP really kicks ass.
Conclusion: Rough Techno for dark souls or Industrial music for ravers.
Best songs: “Urban Hell”, “Eminent Domain”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.