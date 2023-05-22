Mass-X-Odus – Urban Hell (EP – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Dark-Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Sonic Groove boss Adam Mitchell (Adam-X, Traversable Wormhole) strikes back with his Mass-X-Odus project which he defines as ‘Hard-Power-Tech-Noise’. He doesn’t release new work on a regular basis, “Urban Hell” being the third EP” in ten years.

Content: The EP features 3 cuts inviting the listener to join pure Techno-underground music. The work is mixing dark atmospheres together with pumping Industrial-Techno. The title song features pitched, ghost-like vocal effects reinforcing the obscure side of the work.

+ + + : Industrial-Techno isn’t that new but I like the way Adam Mitchell supports his work with an ominous, dark, touch. Pumping, distorted, beats for underground heads. The title song is a great piece of music whereon the vocal effects inject something extra while reinforcing the darkness hanging over the work.

– – – : I regret Mass-X-Odus isn’t releasing new work on a regular basis as this new EP really kicks ass.

Conclusion: Rough Techno for dark souls or Industrial music for ravers.

Best songs: “Urban Hell”, “Eminent Domain”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords