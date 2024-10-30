MARTINÉ – Nichts Währt Ewig (Digital/CD Album – Echozone)
After releasing his debut album on Nadanna, MARTINÉ returns with this second opus, which even includes an additional disc of remixes in the CD format. This project is particularly difficult to categorize, as the album blends a variety of genres. It begins with typical German EBM in the style of DAF, before transitioning into more Electro/Body-Pop tracks. Later on, Dark-Electro influences emerge, evoking the early years of Skinny Puppy. Towards the album’s end, the sound becomes more sophisticated, incorporating elements reminiscent of Haujobb. Although the album may feel somewhat incoherent at times, it remains a strong release because Martiné excels across all genres. The work is filled with excellent songs, supported by solid production.
The second disc also features many compelling remixes, with highlights including tracks remixed by Mach Fox and Insect Plasma, which I highly recommend. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Stuka”:
https://martineofficial.bandcamp.com/track/stuka
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.