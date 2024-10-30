November 14, 2024

MARTINÉ – Nichts Währt Ewig (Digital/CD Album – Echozone)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 30, 2024 0
After releasing his debut album on Nadanna, MARTINÉ returns with this second opus, which even includes an additional disc of remixes in the CD format. This project is particularly difficult to categorize, as the album blends a variety of genres. It begins with typical German EBM in the style of DAF, before transitioning into more Electro/Body-Pop tracks. Later on, Dark-Electro influences emerge, evoking the early years of Skinny Puppy. Towards the album’s end, the sound becomes more sophisticated, incorporating elements reminiscent of Haujobb. Although the album may feel somewhat incoherent at times, it remains a strong release because Martiné excels across all genres. The work is filled with excellent songs, supported by solid production.

The second disc also features many compelling remixes, with highlights including tracks remixed by Mach Fox and Insect Plasma, which I highly recommend. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Stuka”:

https://martineofficial.bandcamp.com/track/stuka

