Marsheaux re-release ‘Ath.Lon’ album on vinyl incl. ‘Save Tonight’ EP
Out via Undo Records is the re-release of Marsheaux’ album “Ath.Lon” on limited vinyl including the deleted EP “Save Tonight”.
“Ath.Lon” was the Greek duo’s fifth (and last) studio album released in June 2016. The “Save Tonight” EP was released in May 2016 as a limited and fast selling out edition of 750 copies. This now deleted EP was the first single taken from “Ath.Lon” which was the follow-up to “Inhale” (2013). The EP comes with 4 versions of the title track: the album version, an extended version and 2 remixes by Undo label mates Nikonn and Fotonovela.
Here’s the video for the album track “Now you are mine”.
And here is the video for “Save Tonight”.
