Marsheaux re-release ‘Ath.Lon’ album on vinyl incl. ‘Save Tonight’ EP

April 5, 2022 bernard

Out via Undo Records is the re-release of Marsheaux’ album “Ath.Lon” on limited vinyl including…
Marsheaux sees various very limited reissues on vinyl in December - pre-orders available now

Out via Undo Records is the re-release of Marsheaux’ album “Ath.Lon” on limited vinyl including the deleted EP “Save Tonight”.

“Ath.Lon” was the Greek duo’s fifth (and last) studio album released in June 2016. The “Save Tonight” EP was released in May 2016 as a limited and fast selling out edition of 750 copies. This now deleted EP was the first single taken from “Ath.Lon” which was the follow-up to “Inhale” (2013). The EP comes with 4 versions of the title track: the album version, an extended version and 2 remixes by Undo label mates Nikonn and Fotonovela.

Here’s the video for the album track “Now you are mine”.

And here is the video for “Save Tonight”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Marsheaux sees various very limited reissues on vinyl in December - pre-orders available now

Marsheaux re-release ‘Ath.Lon’ album on vinyl incl. ‘Save Tonight’ EP

April 5, 2022 bernard
Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: 'Save And Suffocate'

Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: ‘Save And Suffocate’

April 4, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! releases debut album 'I' - new video 'DYO' out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

April 4, 2022 bernard
ImJudas interview: 'Force the hand of chance'

ImJudas interview: ‘Force the hand of chance’

April 4, 2022 bernard
First 7 albums by Canada's electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

First 7 albums by Canada’s electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

April 4, 2022 bernard