Marc Massive (Massive Ego) releases ‘Idol Lies’ as EP and short film

Marc Massive of Massive Ego has resurfaced solo, presenting an EP and a short film entitled “Idol Lies”. Massive had to part ways with Massive Ego, the band he had spearheaded since 1996, due to a breakdown.

Marc assures us that it’s not the end of his career, stating: “However, time is a healer and creativity never ceases. Reinvention and rejuvenation emerge from self-help, therapy, and the exploration of one’s inner spirit through meditation, manifesting, reading, and writing. Leaving the past to rest while crucially allowing new ideas to flourish.”

Below, you can find the four-track EP.

There’s also a short film for “Idol Lies”. Here’s Marc’s take on the film: “Imagine dark pop surrealism intersecting with a fond 50’s B-movie tribute, a surprising tone considering the sombre story that sparked it. Presented as ‘the naked truth’ and situated amidst the decaying attractions of a derelict seaside pier. It portrays a personal journey, filled with hidden symbolism that accentuates a declining musician’s descent into paranoia, forced into retreat while his critics celebrated his downfall. ‘Idol Dies’ through ‘Idle Lies’. All against a backdrop of formidable mental health challenges and catastrophic thinking, to confronting his inner demons on the arduous journey back from the edge. The story unfolds as a continuous musical narrative through the rides and attractions of the pier. Removing the disguise, the self-imposed chains of a once-admired alter ego. Finished off in a ‘Ziggy’-worthy finale, the pretences of a contrived facade laid to rest, eventually disclosing his true self, newfound spirit and a yearning to forgive, appreciate and rise anew.”

Marc is currently working on his memoirs, running, bird-feeding, and composing songs.

You can find the short film “Idol Lies” below.