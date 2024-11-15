Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mangene – an experimental Berlin-based project of Eugene S. Robinson (Oxbow, Buñuel) and Manuel Liebeskind – just released its’ debut EP, “101 Atomic Terms And What They Mean”. Their debut EP is available now via the Basel-based boutique label A Tree in a Field Records.

The debut EP comes accompanied by a series of videos that will successively be released over the following months. The EP is available from now on here.

“I’ve hated this record for as long as I’ve loved it”, says vocalist/lyricist Eugene S. Robinson. “Hated it because it tapped right into the portions of my brain that I hide, not only from you, but also me, the singer. So, listening again? Disturbing and painfully true.”

Manuel Liebeskind adds: “When you work on something as long, hard and deep as we have, your ability to see it as anything other than a colossal act of a sort of suicide is inevitable.”

Beyond their own projects, such as 16-17, The Smoking Word, and Mangene, the duo has collaborated with an impressive array of artists. Their roster includes legends like Barry Adamson, Peter Brötzmann, Lydia Lunch, Marianne Faithfull, Marian Gold, Jaki Liebezeit, and Melt-Banana.

Their latest release draws influences from a wide spectrum: the raw energy of synth-punk and electronic noise icons like Suicide, The Chemical Brothers, and The Prodigy, alongside elements of ‘80s synth-pop, classic hip-hop, and even touches of Billie Holiday and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Contemporary classical influences include work from Ligeti to Stockhausen.

<a href="https://mangene.bandcamp.com/album/101-atomic-terms-and-what-they-mean">101 Atomic Terms and What They Mean by Mangene</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)