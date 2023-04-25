Male Tears – Krypt (Album – Avant! Records)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Wave-Pop, New-Beat.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: James Edward and Frank Shark joined hands together with Avant! Records to unleash the third full length of their project Male Tears.
Content: This band clearly finds its inspiration in the glorious days of EBM and New-Beat. The tracks are very danceable but also carry cool, retro-like, melody lines. This band sometimes reminds me of early A Split Second. The last part of the work is a bit more Poppy.
+ + + : The way this band has transposed retro-elements into a refreshing production is absolutely great. The retro style will appeal for lovers of New-Beat and EBM bands which got featured in New-Beat DJ-sets -like A Split Second. After both debut cuts you get a succession of impressive songs.
– – – : Both debut tracks are musically cool but not that terrific while the vocals on the second track sound out of tune. So you better get a little bit patient before discovering the real splendor of this work.
Conclusion: Male Tears took me by surprise but “Krypt” is a real hot piece of retro-futuristic EBM mixed with New-Beat.
Best Songs: “Domin8”, “I Expire”, “Never Again”, “Deal3r”, “Jaded”.
Rate: 8½.
