Lusine ICL– A Pseudo Steady State (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electronic, Industrial-Lounge.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Jeff McIlwain has released an impressive number of productions as Lusine ICL. This work brings us back to the early beginning as it’s a re-release of “A Pseudo Steady State” which was originally released in 2000 on CD by U-Cover. 

Content: This album remains a true visionary work for the unique sound mixing elements of Lounge music together with a darker touch I prefer to call Industrial. The tracks are driven by slow tempos while featuring minimal sound treatments, space-sounding bleeps and an Experimental touch on top.

+ + + : The debut album of Lusine ICL remains to me one of the most noticeable ones; a true sonic challenge wherein an artist dares to innovate and mix opposite influences together. It sounds like music for Summer although there’s an exciting, darker, touch deeper inside which I absolutely like. “Mod” is an absolute masterpiece.

– – – : A challenge is always risky and especially when merging opposites together so it might take time before you get into it.

Conclusion: This work has a surreal sound approach which I highly recommend to (re)discover.

Best Songs: “Mod”, “Freak”, “Lazydayz”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lusine.official

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official

