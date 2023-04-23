Lusine ICL– A Pseudo Steady State (Album – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electronic, Industrial-Lounge.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Jeff McIlwain has released an impressive number of productions as Lusine ICL. This work brings us back to the early beginning as it’s a re-release of “A Pseudo Steady State” which was originally released in 2000 on CD by U-Cover.
Content: This album remains a true visionary work for the unique sound mixing elements of Lounge music together with a darker touch I prefer to call Industrial. The tracks are driven by slow tempos while featuring minimal sound treatments, space-sounding bleeps and an Experimental touch on top.
+ + + : The debut album of Lusine ICL remains to me one of the most noticeable ones; a true sonic challenge wherein an artist dares to innovate and mix opposite influences together. It sounds like music for Summer although there’s an exciting, darker, touch deeper inside which I absolutely like. “Mod” is an absolute masterpiece.
– – – : A challenge is always risky and especially when merging opposites together so it might take time before you get into it.
Conclusion: This work has a surreal sound approach which I highly recommend to (re)discover.
Best Songs: “Mod”, “Freak”, “Lazydayz”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lusine.official
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.