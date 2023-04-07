Ludovico Technique release new music video, ‘Live as myself’

Ludovico Technique, an American industrial gothic metal band from New York City, has unveiled their latest music video for “Live As Myself,” a track from the album “Haunted People.” Formed in 2011, the band is fronted by singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ben V. The additional touring members of the band remain anonymous.

Directed by Ben V., the visuals of the “Live As Myself” music video offer a fresh perspective on the Gothic Alternative/Metal genre. Ben V. aimed to capture the intensity of the song’s lyrics through a visual language that would resonate with audiences: “When directing and filming the music video, my goal was to embody the intensity of the lyrical meaning in a visual language that all could experience.”

The band now presents their newest music video, “Live As Myself.”