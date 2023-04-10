Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys land ‘Heaving’ album on Metropolis

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, an art pop noise project fronted by Berlin-based/South African born musician, Lucy Kruger, has just released a new album, “Heaving” on Metropolis in the US and Unique in Europe.

Lucy adds, “I think that what I am able to offer as an artist is a detailed expression of my experience, for although the situation may feel unique to me, the feelings are universal. Giving them a sound and shape validates and creates space for those feelings, allowing listeners to feel seen, even at a distance. Even in the isolation of a bedroom. Especially in the isolation of a bedroom.”

Metropolis Records now releases “Heaving” on limited edition vinyl and compact disc as well as through all digital and streaming platforms.

Here’s the official video for the Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys track “Heaving”.

Here’s the album on Bandcamp.

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys saw their first (self-titled) EP released in 2014. With their unique sound, the band has produced a series of remarkable albums under the Permanent Record and Unique labels.

In 2017, they released “Summer’s Not That Simple” and two years later, in 2019, they followed up with “Sleeping Tapes for Some Girls”. Continuing their journey, they released “Transit Tapes (For Women Who Move Furniture Around)” in 2021. The next year, in 2022, “Teen Tapes (For Performing Your Own Stunts)” was released.

Their latest work, “Heaving”, was released in 2023 as an LP album under the Unique label in Europe and Metropolis in the US.