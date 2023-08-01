Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys – Heaving (Album – Unique / Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Trip-Pop, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Lucy Kruger is a German artist who has already released a few albums. Together with ‘The Lost Boys’ who are guest musicians she this year released her newest work “Heaving” which is also available through Metropolis.

Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of this project but it comes pretty close to Trip-Pop and reminds me of great projects like Portishead, Massive Attack and even Björk. I’m not saying Lucy Kruger is a copyist as the sound also has something personal with the singer’s fragile timbre of voice on top.

+ + + : Trip-Pop or simply ‘Free-Pop’ style; the stamp you’re putting on it doesn’t make sense. The music is good, personal and accessible. It sometimes sounds like ‘controlled chaos’ mixing electronics together with different instruments like drums, guitar, bass guitar, piano, violin… I like the fragile timbre of the voice which is also passionate. This album sounds sweet and dark.

– – – : The music is accessible but not directly comparable to established standards so it might take a few listening before you get into it.

Conclusion: Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys is an interesting project for its retro-visionary approach.

Best songs: “Howl”, “Tender”, “Burning Building”, “Undress”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.lucykrugerandthelostboys.com / www.facebook.com/LucyKrugerOfficial

Label: www.facebook.com/Uniquerec