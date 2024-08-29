Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo via Lucie Cries) After over a decade of silence, the iconic French goth-rock band Lucie Cries now reissues their comprehensive double-CD collection, “Non Nova & Sed Nove Vol. 1 & 2” via Infrastition on September 6. Originally released in March 2008, these compilations have been out of print for more than 10 years.

The reissued collection comes in a sleek 6-panel digifile format and holds four CDs and 70 tracks, including 16 that have never been available on CD before. The albums hold material from their earliest recording, “The Muse’s Calling” from 1989, to their final tracks recorded in 1996, some of which were never released due to the collapse of their distribution.

“Non Nova & Sed Nove Vol. 1” includes the band’s albums “Red Non Verba” (1993) and “Semper ad Alta” (1994), as well as previously unreleased material and rare compilation tracks. “Non Nova & Sed Nove Vol. 2” continues this deep dive into Lucie Cries’ discography, featuring albums such as “Nihil ex Nihilo” (1995) and “La Loi d’avril” (1993), along with even more unreleased tracks and live versions.

Frontman Olivier Paccaud has also contributed an in-depth biography in both English and French, offering fans an intimate look at the band’s history and the making of their music.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

