Luca Draccar – Leclipse (EP – Lush Point)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Techno-Body.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Operating from Berlin (Germany) Italian born Luca Draccar strikes back with three new songs. It has been released on his very own label Lush Point.

Content: Luca Draccar moves on exploring further fields of Techno music. “Leclipse” features 3 danceable cuts moving from dark and danceable to Techno-Body music with a catchy touch on top and even a few vocals to end with a retro-90s-like track.

+ + + : I like the diversity of the work for mixing different influences together. The main sound and style remains Techno-driven but always injected with this darker, underground touch ‘made in Berlin’. There’s something to say about each track although I’ve a preference for both first cuts “Ready To Loose Control” and “Flying Satellites”.

– – – : The last song “I Can Stop” sounds retro-like but the tune running through it is pretty cliché and outdated.

Conclusion: Not the best work I’ve heard from this artist although it remains cool Techno stuff to dance on.

Best songs: “Ready To Loose Control”, “Flying Satellites”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.lucadraccar.com / www.facebook.com/DraccarLuca

Label: www.lushpoint.in