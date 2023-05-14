LPF12 – Cargo (EP – LPF12)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: A few months have passed since LPF12 last production (cf. “Contours Of Stillness”). German Sascha Lemon remains a very prolific musician releasing several productions a year. “Cargo” features three new cuts.

Content: “Cargo” takes off where previous works stopped; an explicit Cinematic music style featuring extended cuts which have been slowly built up by using different influences. Each track sounds like it features multiple, imaginary, sub-track which are sometimes touching ground with IDM.

+ + + : “Cargo” is a new sonic travel throughout imaginary abyssal and space-like universes. The slow rhythm makes it all more accessible and especially during the IDM passages –which are mainly coming through at the debut cut “Parting Ways”.

– – – : The songs are slowly moving by without reaching a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: I remain devoted to the work of LPF12 although “Cargo” is definitely not the artist’s most recommendable composition to date.

Best songs: “Parting Ways”, “Possible Ways”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.lpf12.de / www.facebook.com/LPF12SL