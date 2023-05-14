LPF12 – Cargo (EP – LPF12)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: A few months have passed since LPF12 last production (cf. “Contours Of Stillness”). German Sascha Lemon remains a very prolific musician releasing several productions a year. “Cargo” features three new cuts.
Content: “Cargo” takes off where previous works stopped; an explicit Cinematic music style featuring extended cuts which have been slowly built up by using different influences. Each track sounds like it features multiple, imaginary, sub-track which are sometimes touching ground with IDM.
+ + + : “Cargo” is a new sonic travel throughout imaginary abyssal and space-like universes. The slow rhythm makes it all more accessible and especially during the IDM passages –which are mainly coming through at the debut cut “Parting Ways”.
– – – : The songs are slowly moving by without reaching a true apotheosis.
Conclusion: I remain devoted to the work of LPF12 although “Cargo” is definitely not the artist’s most recommendable composition to date.
Best songs: “Parting Ways”, “Possible Ways”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.lpf12.de / www.facebook.com/LPF12SL
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.