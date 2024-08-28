September 4, 2024

Love Ghost X Skold present all new single and video: ‘Nightshade And Cocaine’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 28, 2024 0

Love Ghost X Skold present all new single and video: 'Nightshade And Cocaine'

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Love Ghost and Swedish musician Tim Skold have an all new single and video out as Love Ghost X Skold: “Nightshade And Cocaine”. The track is the latest result of an ongoing collaboration between both artists and is taken from a self-titled album to be released in late 2024.

“We are very excited to share this first single from our forthcoming album,” states Skold. “It’s not easy picking singles but this one is a favourite of mine because of the dynamics. It’s like a musical roller coaster, the highs and lows take you for a ride. This is also something that is reflected in the lyrics, which almost lightheartedly deal with some very heavy subjects.”

“This is a sonic journey that touches on many topics such as personal introspection, losing and finding your soul, witchcraft, death, the afterlife, and even politics and war,” adds Bell. “Deadly Nightshade [also known as Belladonna] is a flower that is intrinsically linked to witchcraft, particularly for flying, astral projection and as a symbol for death. This song is about altered states of mind and one’s psychology unravelling at the seams. It is dynamic, unconventional and imaginative and is one of my favourites on the album.”

Below is the video for the new Love Ghost X Skold single.

