Los Angeles-based darkwave act Tigercide releases ‘Remedy Remix’ EP

(Photo by Carlos Perez) Los Angeles-based darkwave act, Tigercide have released the “Remedy Remixes”, a collection of re-envisioned tracks from Tigercide’s “Remedy” EP.

The “Remedy Remixes” is an compilation of remixes following the release of Tigercide’s 2019 “Remedy” EP. The release features remixes from artists including Delta City (UK Synthwave) John Bechdel (Ministry, Fear Factory, Killing Joke) Palanese Summer (Dark Psy) Trace Amount (Industrial / EBM) Josex (Breakbeat) and Subtle Smiles (Indie-Electronic) and DJ Odeed (Hip-Hop).

The band comments: “The ‘Remedy’ EP was a special release, an incredibly personal look into a journey filled with beauty and pain; the burden of almost losing it all but somehow keeping it together, clawing through adversity. The duo of Shexist and St. Brendan reach to the sky and obtain its healing sound. Together through heartache and sheer will they be a force of change.”

Tigercide formed a decade ago in LA with Shexist on vocals and St. Brendan on music. You can get the release via the band’s website.