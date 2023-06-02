London synthpop outfit Magnetic Skies to launch all new single ‘Suffocate’ on 2nd June

The new single from London-based synthpop outfit Magnetic Skies, “Suffocate”, is out today via ReprinT Records. The single follows the band’s previous single “You Shine On” and is a teaser for Magnetic Skies’ debut album “Empire Falling” which is set for release in autumn 2023.

Lead singer Simon Kent explains the track: “The song is about a relationship that breaks down. At the start, everything is incredible and you throw yourself head-first into that and nothing else matters, you just want this dream to come true. Then things change, reality sets in and everything around that falls apart to devastating effect. We wanted a dark, agitated, claustrophobic video – devoid of colour – to complement the emotions in the song.”

You can check out the black-and-white video right below.

Magnetic Skies was formed in 2019 by Simon Kent (vocals & keyboards) and Jo Womar (keyboards). The duo spent most of that first year locked away in studios, experimenting with material that would evolve into songs released over a set of EPs during 2020. “Dreams And Memories”, “Hold On” and “Into Paradise” all set the tone and showcased the duo’s love for vintage analogue synths and pumping basses. 2021 saw the band evolve into a 4-piece, with the recruitment of guitarist Carlos Aguilar and drummer Lenin Alegria. Both are featured on the new recordings.

2022 saw the band supporting Altered Images, Heaven 17 and ACTORS, as well as releasing five more singles – including a collaboration with The KVB.

You can catch the band live at the following dates: