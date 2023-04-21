London post-punk trio Nothingheads announce debut EP and single release dates – watch the video for first single ‘Rat’

Nothingheads, a post-punk band from London, have announced the release of their debut EP, “Sunlit Uplands”, scheduled for early June via Just Step Sideways Records. Ahead of the EP, the group will unveil their first single, “Rat,” on 21st April. This single follows last year’s release, “3000 Years in Showbusiness”.

Comprised of Rob Fairey (guitar, vocals), Matt Holt (bass), and Ed Simpson (guitar), Nothingheads formed in 2020. The trio recorded their EP under the production of Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse studios. Just Step Sideways Records will make the full EP available on a 10-inch format.

If you listen well, you can definitely hear a big PiL influence.

The band shared their thoughts on the accompanying music video: “The video delves into the life of a character consumed by conspiracy and paranoia, making frantic movements at every turn and attempting to connect non-existent dots, yet unable to piece everything together.”

You can watch the video here:

And this was the band’s debut single “3000 Years in Showbusiness”.