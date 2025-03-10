Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American singer, painter, and performance artist Anne Bandez, better known as Little Annie (or Annie Anxiety), is set to release a new album titled “With” on April 18, 2025. The collection, issued by Cold Spring, brings together her collaborations with leading figures in alternative and avant-garde music.

The album, available in LP, CD, and digital formats, features collaborations with Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Coil, Swans, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Baby Dee, Kid Congo Powers (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Gun Club, The Cramps), Paul Wallfisch (The Ministry Of Wolves, ex-Swans), and Larsen.

Expect a mix of experimental electronics, melancholic piano arrangements, and avant-garde lounge influences.

Tracklisting:

Little Annie w/ Marc Almond – Yesterday When I Was Young (4:13) Little Annie w/ COIL – Things Happen (4:22) Little Annie w/ Kid Congo Powers – The Weather The War (6:46) Little Annie w/ Paul Wallfisch – Isle Of Weeping Ladies (5:07) Little Annie w/ Baby Dee & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – State Of Grace (5:16) Little Annie w/ Larsen – Lefrak City Limits (7:45) Little Annie w/ Paul Wallfisch – The Soul Of August (4:27) Little Annie w/ Swans – Some Things We Do (5:05)

The album has been mastered by Martin Siewert and features cover artwork painted by Little Annie herself. Fans can purchase the CD in a matt-laminate digipak, a black 180g heavyweight vinyl edition, or a limited-run green 180g heavyweight vinyl version (only 250 copies, available exclusively through Cold Spring).

Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp and Cold Spring.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/with-csr348cd-lp">With (CSR348CD/LP) by Little Annie</a>

About Little Annie (or Annie Anxiety)

Little Annie, born Ann Robie Bandes in 1961, is an American artist who emerged from New York’s art scene. She began her musical journey at 16 with the punk band Annie and the Asexuals in 1977. In 1981, she relocated to the UK, collaborating with influential acts like Crass, Coil, and Current 93.

Adopting the moniker Annie Anxiety, she became the resident singer for Adrian Sherwood’s On-U Sound Records, releasing solo albums such as “Soul Possession”, “Short and Sweet” and “Jackamo.” This led to collaborations with artists across genres, including Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Swans, and Kid Congo Powers.

Beyond music, Little Annie is a painter, exhibiting her work in galleries. Her art, characterized by a naïve style, often combines expressionistic cityscapes with biblical imagery. She has also authored publications like “Hell Is a Place Where We Call Each Other Darling” and her autobiography, “You Can’t Sing the Blues While Drinking Milk.”

In recent years, she has collaborated with pianist Paul Wallfisch, releasing albums such as “When Good Things Happen to Bad Pianos” and “Genderful.”

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)