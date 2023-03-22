Lights Of Euphoria – Suicidal (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: 2022 has been a prolific and creative year for Lights Of Euphoria. The German-Danish trio released several singles and two mini-albums by the end of the year. Both mini-albums feature the title-tracks of the singles plus some new songs as well.

Content: This mini-album features 6 songs which are totally representative for the band’s sound they’ve developed during the years. You get a danceable, ‘harder’, side with catchy passages and a ‘softer’, and more melancholic side.

+ + + : The work takes off with the cool Indie-Pop driven “The Sound Of Thunder” which reveals the band at its best. Jimmy Machon’s sexy timbre of voice is a great match with the music. I also like the upcoming cuts “Access Denied”, “Man And Machine” and “Collapsed”.

– – – : Both last songs are softer and once more the ones which couldn’t convince me.

Conclusion: This work reveals Lights Of Euphoria at its best; alluring and danceable Electro/Indie-Pop music.

Best songs: “The Sound Of Thunder”, “Collapsed”, “Access Denied”, “Man And Machine”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsofeuphoria

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690