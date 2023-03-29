Life In Sodom – Fate (EP – Nutrix Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave, Dark-Folk, Ethereal.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up and driven by Gerrie Brand American formation Life In Sodom has been active since the late 80s. Numerous works have been released and often on an irregular basis. The newest EP features five new songs.

Content: The songs are very diversified and you rapidly get the sensation every single song sounds different. From Dark-Folk inspired opener to harder Goth-Rock to Chanson to Ethereal -featuring female vocals, this work has a lot to offer. And as for previous work, Gerrie Brand got a helping hand from numerous contributors.

+ + + : The diversity of the work will for sure help all listeners to find a favorite song. I like the Ethereal-driven “Restless” featuring fragile, female vocals. All songs are however well-crafted and featuring passionate vocals by Brand himself.

– – – : The main strength of the work also is its main minus point; too much diversity giving you the feeling listening to a compilation.

Conclusion: I’m sure there’s more potential hiding inside this artist than what came out at “Fate”.

Best songs: “Restless”, “Fate”.

Rate: 7.

Artist & Label: www.lifeinsodom.com / www.facebook.com/lifeinsodomMusic