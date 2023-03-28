Lies We Were Told – Dark Days (EP – Lies We Were Told)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the second work by American formation Lies We Were Told. A first EP was released in 2018.
Content: This band is clearly driven by good-old Dark-Wave influences which are bringing us back to the 80s. The singer’s timbre of voice sometimes reminds me of Jello Biafra from The Dead Kennedys.
+ + + : The guitar playing injects this typical Dark-Wave / Post-Punk touch to the work. I like the debut song “Resignation” for the progression of the track and also recommend listening to the harder “Entropy”.
– – – : I’m not convinced by the bass lines running through this record.
Conclusion: Lies We Were Told isn’t setting the world of Dark-Wave alight but I think there’s a potential hiding inside this formation.
Best songs: “Entropy”, “Resignation”.
Rate: 7.
