Lies We Were Told – Dark Days (EP – Lies We Were Told)

March 28, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the second work by American formation Lies We Were Told. A first EP was released in 2018.

Content: This band is clearly driven by good-old Dark-Wave influences which are bringing us back to the 80s. The singer’s timbre of voice sometimes reminds me of Jello Biafra from The Dead Kennedys.

+ + + : The guitar playing injects this typical Dark-Wave / Post-Punk touch to the work. I like the debut song “Resignation” for the progression of the track and also recommend listening to the harder “Entropy”.

– – – : I’m not convinced by the bass lines running through this record.

Conclusion: Lies We Were Told isn’t setting the world of Dark-Wave alight but I think there’s a potential hiding inside this formation.

Best songs: “Entropy”, “Resignation”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/liesweweretoldpdx


