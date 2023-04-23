Liebknecht – Fabrikat (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Dark-Techno, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Daniel Myer (Huajobb, Architect ao) and Rinaldo Bite (Static Sky) know each other from Destroid. For a few years they set up Liebknecht and released noticeable high-tech productions. “Fabrikat” is a fine selection of songs from different releases.

Content: The sound universe of Liebknecht is an ultra-elaborated production mixing IDM and Dark-Techno vibes together while other influences like Acid, EBM and even Dubstep can be heard now and then. Most of the tracks are instrumentals but from time to time you’ll notice pitched, sampled (?), vocals. The last song is a remix by Syrte while we next get 3 remixes Liebknecht made for other artists (cf. Black Asteroid, Inhalt and the great Heckmann).

+ + + : I consider Liebknecht as one of the most sophisticated and intelligent Electronic projects from the past few years. They already made a great impression by the different edits of “Produkt”-album plus their different EP’s. You now get some of their finest tunes assembled featuring a true sonic symbiosis between Dark-Techno and intelligent/minimal Electronics. It resulted in different outstanding songs made by retro-elements and the magic of analogue gear. The simple fact they made a remix for Thomas P. Heckmann is the ultimate confirmation from this project’s potential.

– – – : The work doesn’t bring really new stuff and that’s maybe a pity as I really want to discover more music from this duo. The remixes they made for other projects are the less convincing pieces from this opus.

Conclusion: When danceable vibes and Electronic sound intelligence have been mixed together you simply get one of the finest projects from the contemporary Electronic underground scene: Liebknecht!

Best Songs: “Oberhausen”, “Barcelona”, “Essex”, “Voula”, “Klinik Michiels V2”, “Rhodos”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/LiebknechtOfficial

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official