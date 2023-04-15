LHAM – They Cast No Shadows (Album – 13)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: LHAM resulted from the collaborative efforts and friendship between Bruno De Angelis (Mana ERG) and Giuseppe Verticchio (Nimh, Hall Of Mirrors, Twist Of Fate). They previously released the debut album “Leaving hardly A Mark” (2021) and the mini-album “Slow Burner” (2022).

Content: This work is quite diversified taking off into a pure Dark-Ambient style but progressively evolving towards an explicit Cinematic approach. The work is fluctuating from darkness to dreamy passages while a few Experimental passages can be heard as well.

+ + + : What I like in the approach of the last Nimh albums is the authentic character of the composition. This comes also back in the composition of this album mixing the magic of real instruments and electronic manipulations. I like the dark opening cut but also the more evasive and beautiful sounding “Tomorrow You Will”. In a Cinematic style I recommend listening to “Erebus” which is made of dark, dreamy, sound waves.

– – – : I’m less convinced by Experimental parts although I’ve to admit LHAM here also creates an evasive feeling. “Winds Become Words” is one of these tracks.

Conclusion: “They Cast No Shadows” is a very personal and intimate approach of Cinematic music which will also appeal for Dark-Ambient lovers.

Best songs: “Tomorrow You Will”, “ Aleph Null”, “Arnold’s Chamber”, “Erebus”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.oltreilsuono.com / www.facebook.com/giuseppe.verticchio.31

Label: www.13.silentes.it / www.facebook.com/13silentes