Lẽtum – Dreams And Illusions (Album – Cyclic Law)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Mattias Henriksson strikes back with a new album of Lẽtum. “Dreams And Illusions” is the sixth full length by the Swedish project and the first one released by Cyclic Law.
Content: Henriksson invites the listener to visit dark sound atmospheres which are moving in between pure Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. Low sound resonations and overwhelming, monstrous, sound treatments create the illusion of an imaginary horror universe from which you can’t escape.
+ + + : Lẽtum remains faithful to its intimate sound universe where you sometimes get the feeling to become the witness of a sacred rite created by the power of music. The tracks sound like sonic collages with a strong visual appeal. The atmosphere supporting the work is menacing which is accentuated by some overwhelming sound blasts. The work is polished by dark strings.
– – – : I no longer experience the same magic as on the early works released on Cold Meat Industry. That was already back in the early millennium years.
Conclusion: Lẽtum remains a true sonic experience for lovers of Dark-Ambient music although there’s no similar climax as in the early years.
Best songs: “Dreams And Illusions”, “The Roar Of Death”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/mintm.mintman
