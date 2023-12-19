Lẽtum – Dreams and Illusions (album – Cyclic Law)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mattias Henriksson strikes back with a new album of Lẽtum. “Dreams And Illusions” is the sixth full length by the Swedish project and the first one released by Cyclic Law.

Content: Henriksson invites the listener to visit dark sound atmospheres which are moving in between pure Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. Low sound resonations and overwhelming, monstrous, sound treatments create the illusion of an imaginary horror universe from which you can’t escape.

+ + + : Lẽtum remains faithful to its intimate sound universe where you sometimes get the feeling to become the witness of a sacred rite created by the power of music. The tracks sound like sonic collages with a strong visual appeal. The atmosphere supporting the work is menacing which is accentuated by some overwhelming sound blasts. The work is polished by dark strings.

– – – : I no longer experience the same magic as on the early works released on Cold Meat Industry. That was already back in the early millennium years.

Conclusion: Lẽtum remains a true sonic experience for lovers of Dark-Ambient music although there’s no similar climax as in the early years.

Best songs: “Dreams And Illusions”, “The Roar Of Death”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/mintm.mintman

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw