Leroy Se Meurt releases ‘Voué à rouiller’: New electro album on Mannequin Records

Out on December 1st is the new album from the Paris-based musical duo Leroy Se Meurt (LSM). “Voué à rouiller” will be out under the Mannequin Records label and will be available in a limited LP format.

Formed in 2018, Leroy Se Meurt is known for its eclectic and experimental sound and a rather unique blend of genres. Their sound is an amalgamation of old-school EBM – reminiscent of minimal Nitzer Ebb with DAF influences – fused with fierce electro elements, all bound by a punk ethos. If you’re a fan of post-punk or are interested in exploring this genre, you’ll find aspects of it in their music, but be prepared for a sonic experience that goes beyond conventional labels.

While there are no official videos for the new album yet, fans can get a taste of Leroy Se Meurt’s live performance through these two live tracks available on YouTube.