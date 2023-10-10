Lemna – Nodes (EP – KHIDI)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro, Experimental, IDM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Lemna is a sonic project by Japanese producer and sound designer Maiko Okimoto. He already released several productions releasing “Nodes” a few months ago now.

Content: The work takes off with a kind of intro-cut which is however representative for the rest of the work. Lemna creates a Minimal-Electronic universe featuring Industrial sound components, IDM and slow rhythms. It all resulted into an obscure work featuring anguishing passages but also moving into uplifting parts.

+ + + : I enjoyed the Minimal/Experimental side of the creation which is truly original. The dark and somewhat frightening atmosphere injects an intriguing touch which is mainly emerging at “N20”. I also have to mention the more inhibited “N18” for its Industrial sound treatments and “N22” serving as perfect apotheosis because of its hypnotic, repetitive, rhythmic.

– – – : It would not be essential, but it could be interesting mixing a few (spoken) vocals.

Conclusion: “Nodes” stands for an original and creative, eclectic, electronic production.

Best songs: “N20”, “N18”, “N22”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.lemnamusic.com / www.facebook.com/lemnamusic

Label: www.khidi.ge / www.facebook.com/KHIDICLUB