Leeds based electronica act Scenius lands new video ‘Chinese Room’ ahead of 2nd album

bernard April 12, 2023 0
Scenius, a collaboration between UK producer Steve Whitfield (The Cure, The Mission, Yann Tiersen) and French singer Fab Nau, is set to release their second album, “Life Is A Thing”, following their 2020 debut, “Enough Fears”. Based in Leeds, UK, the electronica duo will launch the new album on MMXX Records on 19th May.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Scenius has shared the music video for their single “Chinese Room”, which is scheduled for release on 21st April. The video was created by Scenius themselves, in collaboration with Cotton Bro.

