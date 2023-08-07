Leaching – End Themes (Album – Spooky Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Shoegaze.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Leaching is an Australian project which once started as an instrumental project driven by the work of John Carpenter. The approach slowly evolved and the result can be heard on “End Themes”.
Content: The album takes off in a pure Dark-Wave style driven by guitar and synth. Quite progressively the songs are moving in between harder cuts and dreamy Shoegaze parts featuring passionate vocals on top.
+ + + : Leaching has achieved a remarkable and efficient, creative, twist between Dark-Wave and Shoegaze. The guitar playing injects the true spirit to the album while electronic arrangements create a more evasive, dreamy, touch. The songs are easily listening pieces with “Octobrain” as highlight.
– – – : The album is missing a few more highlights with some songs ending into flatness.
Conclusion: This is a noticeable work and it feels as if there’s more potential hiding inside this project. So let’s keep an eye on Leaching.
Best songs: “Octobrain”, “Radiate”, “End Theme”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: https://linktr.ee/leachingband
Label: www.spookyrecords.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100048668568503
