Seattle darkwave trio, Licorice Chamber, led by goth frontwoman Layla Reyna (Strap On Halo), have announced their forthcoming EP, “Sentience”, and a series of US West Coast tour dates for July 2024. Joining Licorice Chamber on their ‘Grey Skies Tour’ are Replicas (Takoma) and 2Libras (Seattle).

The new “Sentience” EP is introduced by its lead single, “All I Ever Wanted”, a song that Layla coyly describes as being “about desire.” Since her debut solo outing as Licorice Chamber with “The Taste of Falling” EP, Layla has been joined by bassist Joe Fox and former Strap On Halo bandmate Marc Jones on guitar. The trio has been actively gigging around the Pacific Northwest since 2022 and now announce their first West Coast tour in July 2024.

Layla shared her thoughts with ReGen Magazine:

“We had about a dozen or so songs that we had initially intended to release as a full-length album. But time waits for no one, and we are extremely eager. These four songs came together so effortlessly that we were able to add them to our set and record them rather effortlessly. The remaining songs are on hold till we return from our upcoming tour. The Sentience EP to me is both pain and pleasure, negative and positive, which my lyrics mirror within the human condition.”

Discussing the Grey Skies Tour, Layla added:

“It was an obvious choice to tour with Replicas and 2Libras. We are all from the greater Seattle area, and promoters kept putting us on the same bill. So, I decided to invite them both along to tour. Not only do I enjoy their music, but we are all quite good friends as well. I feel that this will just solidify the friendship we all have. One of my favorite things to do is perform and tour. What better way than by doing so with friends?”

“Sentience” by Licorice Chamber is available for pre-order on Bandcamp now.

<a href="https://licoricechamber.com/album/sentience">Sentience by Licorice Chamber</a>

Licorice Chamber Grey Skies Tour 2024 with 2Libras and Replicas:

Friday 05-July: The Church Cantina, Tacoma, WA

Sunday 14-July: Minibar, Kansas City, MO

Tuesday 16-July: The Mix, San Antonio, TX

Wednesday 17-July: 101, El Paso, TX

Saturday 20-July: Bricks Rock Bar, Maywood, CA

Tuesday 23-July: Siren Song Tavern, Eureka, CA

Wednesday 24-July: Johnny B’s, Medford, OR

Thursday 25-July: Old Nicks Pub, Eugene, OR

Friday 26-July: The Coffin Club, Portland, OR

Friday 2-August: Southgate Roller Rink, Seattle, WA

