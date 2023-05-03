Läuten der Seele returns with all new album in July: ‘Ertrunken Im Seichtesten Gewässer’
(Photo by Kira Krüger) Behind the mysterious name Läuten der Seele we find Christian Schoppik, half of the experimental dark folk duo Brannten Schnüre from Wurzburg (DE).
Today the World of Echo label has announced details of a new album from Läuten der Seele: “Ertrunken Im Seichtesten Gewässer”. The album is being presented as two long form pieces, and will be out on vinyl and digitally on 7 July 2023. The two tracks are “Molch, Pfütze, Schilf & Stein” and “Knochen, Mond, Buchstabe & Tropfen”.
“Ertrunken Im Seichtesten Gewässer” is the third Läuten der Seele album in two years and is a collage of samples, field recordings and various recorded instruments. Those familiar with Schoppik’s work, both as Läuten der Seele and with Brannten Schnüre, will recognise his sound and approach.
You can already listen to an extract and watch the video created by Läuten der Seele below.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.