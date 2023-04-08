Kontradikshn – Ahead Of Ourselves (Album – Implicit Division / G-2A)

Genre/Influences: Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Kontradikshn is a Slovenian formation which has been active since 2010. They already released several works and this year strike back with a new album featuring eleven songs.

Content: This work takes off with violent guitar play joined by electronics. On the entire album you’ll notice duality but also complementarity between both elements creating a heavy, Industrial sound. The more Electronic cuts are sometimes reminding me of Chemical Brothers but also to The Prodigy. Guest singers have been invited on two songs.

+ + + : If you never heard of Kontradikshn before I definitely recommend you this new opus. The songs are varied, covering different styles. I however prefer the explicit electronic passages revealing alluring sound treatments. “Excess” is a great piece in the genre for lovers of Chemical Brothers. “No Man’s Land” featuring Yung Voodoo is another cut to explore for similar sound treatments although this song reminds me of early Prodigy. Last but not least there’s also the last cut “Ne-Bo” featuring Eastern-like vocals by Adrijana Jelen. It’s an accomplished album with great sound treatments empowered by furious guitar play.

– – – : The versatility of the work is sometimes a bit confusing. My main regret is that several songs remain pretty short and that’s a pity when you’re just listening to a great cut.

Conclusion: Somewhere in between KMFDM, Chemical Brothers, NIN and The Prodigy this is the Slovenian answer to aforementioned bands.

Best songs: “Excess”, “No Man’s Land”, “Ne-Bo”, “The Dogs”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.kontradikshn.com / www.facebook.com/Kontradikshn