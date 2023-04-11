Klara Lewis and Nik Colk Void announce debut album, ‘Full-On’, set for release on 30 June

Uppsala, Sweden based musician Klara Lewis and London, UK based artist Nik Colk Void have revealed their debut collaborative album, titled “Full-On”, which is scheduled for release on 30 June 2023 through Alter. The first track from the album, “Work It Out”, can already be previewed below and is basically static noise. The album itself features a bigger mix of experimentations.

“Full-On” comprises 17 experimental tracks and sees the two artists exploring and integrating their individual work. The album’s creation involved the artists playing with sounds and generating ideas, using a wide range of instruments and tools such as guitars, synths, modular systems, voice, sampling, and outboard processing. Both artists have previously released solo work through Editions Mego brining abstract electronic music.

The collaboration began after the artists kept encountering each other at shows, leading to a series of improvised live performances commissioned by various organizations, including Café OTO, BBC Radio 3 Late Junction, and the Liverpool Philharmonic.