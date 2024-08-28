Kiss Is Kill – Anatomy Of Fear (Album Digital – Kiss Is Kill)
Kiss Is Kill is an American solo-project driven by a certain James Chapple. He invited several guests to achieve this work; among them Seb Komor (Komor Kommando, Icon Of Coil and others). The opening songs bring a hard mix of Electro and guitar and may convince some KMFDM fans. Gradually the guitar parts start to sound duller and it all became more Industrial. I especially keep in mind some strong opening songs. (Rate:7).
Listen to “How Can I Let You Know?”:
https://kissiskill.bandcamp.com/track/how-can-i-let-you-know
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.