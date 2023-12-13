New Single and Video for Kirlian Camera: Il Tempo Profondo

(Photo by Raven) Kirlian Camera have just released the first taste of their forthcoming album “Radio Signals for the Dying” with the single “Il Tempo Profondo (Radio Signal Version)” along with an accompanying video for “Il Tempo Profondo (Dark Psychedelia Vision)”.

Frontwoman Elena Alice Fossi explains: “One could say that ‘deep time’ is the temporal immensity in which humanity is immersed in its relationship with Earth and geological phenomena. Hence, our desire to bring this concept to music, focusing on liberation from the wheel-of-becoming, on which hatred, craving, and delusion are kept alive by the selfish desires of humanity.”

“Il Tempo Profondo” is the first single taken from the forthcoming new double album “Radio Signals for the Dying” which is available for preorder from Dependent Records on CD, limited vinyl and through all streaming and digital platforms with a street date of February 23rd, 2024.

Below is the video.