Kilmarth returns with brand new IDM EP, 'My Son of The Moon'

“My Son of The Moon” is the latest single from Belgian IDM artist Kilmarth, paving the way for an upcoming album by Cedric Wattergniaux. This EP combines dark, introspective soundscapes with influences from IDM, trip-hop, and ambient genres, creating a hauntingly immersive experience.

The single’s artwork was designed by Stéphane Froidcoeur, also known as NW-Art Brut. Wattergniaux shares his admiration: “I was especially drawn to Froidcoeur’s raw artistic style; his creations are an absolute must-see.” The track also showcases vocals by Mad Mac, a collaboration Wattergniaux envisions as the start of an ongoing partnership. Rounding out the single is a remix by Signalstoerung, a project from the Adventurous Music collective.

“My Son of The Moon” is available to stream and purchase on Kilmarth’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/my-son-of-the-moon">My Son of The Moon by Kilmarth</a>

