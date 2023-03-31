Kilmarth – Better Days (EP – Kilmarth)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, IDM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Third work by Belgian Cedric Wattergniaux. He, in a previous life, was a Side-Line contributor who finally transposed his passion for music into composing his own sound universe.

Content: “Better Days” sounds like an exploration of new sonic paths for Kilmarth. The work is still featuring IDM and Experimental influences but it also reveals an explicit cinematic approach while for the very first time we get vocals by guest singer ‘Blessing’. The title song features 2 remixes by D-Fried.

+ + + : Kilmarth moves on composing Electronic collages. I still like the IDM touch emerging at “Khtara” but also the kind of oboe sound running through this work. The sensation of a real instrument also comes back in the ultra-Cinematic “The Philosophy Of Hope And Fear”. Last but not least I also want to say a word about the title song featuring cool, female vocals. I personally prefer both remixes by D-Fried for their accentuated down-tempo approach.

– – – : I think it’s always a pity when remixes are more convincing than the original edit -although the original cut is worthy of examination.

Conclusion: Kilmarth is one of the very few Belgian artists I know which might appeal to fans of labels like Ant-Zen, M-Tronic and related labels.

Best songs: “Better Days featuring Blessing – Future Blue Remix by D-Fried”, “Better Days featuring Blessing – Vintage Green Remix by D-Fried”, “Khtara”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://metarcane.wixsite.com/kilmarth / www.facebook.com/Kilmarth