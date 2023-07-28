Kickstarter campaign for physical formats remastered edition Sam Rosenthal / Vidna Obmana collaboration LP ‘Terrace of Memories’

Sam Rosenthal from Black Tape For A Blue Girl has launched a Kickstarter to create a remastered edition of “Terrace of Memories,” his 1992 collaboration with Dirk Serries (aka VidnaObmana). The $8000 that is being collected will all go toward manufacturing the three physical formats of the reissue of “Terrace of Memories”: a 140-gram color vinyl (in 2 color options), a CD, and… a MiniDisc.

Sam Rosenthal (Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s founder/synthesist based in Los Angeles) and Dirk Serries (then recording under the moniker VidnaObmana in Belgium) created the album the old-fashioned way: by sending tapes across the world in the mail.

Here’s Dirk’s recollection of the project: “Back in the days, pre-internet, we traded a lot of tapes by mail. Projects and collaborations took much longer to complete due to the longer waiting times, waiting for the postal system to do their work. When I started to correspond with Sam in the mid-80s, I was very into the albums by his Black Tape For A Blue Girl band. The eerie atmospheres and ambience surrounding the songs were really mesmerizing, and I could imagine a blend of Sam’s sound-structures with my ambience. I sent him sources on tape. But with every collaboration release back then, time moved by before something was completed, again due to the slower way of communicating. I appreciated Sam’s brilliant interaction and additional performances. ‘Terrace of Memories’ is a real Sam Rosenthal & vidnaObmana collaboration, and I truly wonder why we never did a follow-up. Enjoy.”

Sam Rosenthal from his side says this: “As far as I can recall, I began working on this collaboration with Vidna after the recording of ‘A Chaos of Desire’ in 1989. Dirk sent me cassette tapes of music, and I worked on my 8-track but got distracted by other projects. The project was pushed to the back-burner, and the album wasn’t finished and mixed until 1992. Quite honestly, I only have the vaguest memory of working on it in my The Lush Garden studio in Los Angeles. I remember that even a few weeks after I finished a piece, it was hard for me to tell which parts I played and which parts were Dirk’s. Aside from the low cello sound on my eMax, and the very slight vocals on the one track, who played what is a blur. That’s cool. It’s a great ambient blend.”

This is Rosenthal’s 17th Kickstarter, and he explains that this is how he funds his releases in the modern version of the music industry. Sam says: “Crowdfunding is a wonderful connection I make with people who love my art. I enjoy chatting and hearing your experiences with the music. So often, I’m told my albums were there for you at a tough time in life. A breakup, a death, a personal crisis; it’s rewarding to know the sounds I created for my own emotional reasons were helpful when you needed them.”

