Keosz – Neven OST (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Slovakian Erik Osvald is back with a very special and conceptual work. This album is an original Soundtrack which he wrote for a sci/fi short film.

Content: The album features 23 cuts which are easily recognizable as Soundtrack compositions. The work is however switching from time to time into darker sonic fields. You’ll also notice a few passages driven by slow rhythms. There are very short cuts featured but also more extended compositions.

+ + + : The work is clearly revealing a few noticeable cuts with a strong visual appeal. This work sounds pretty different from previous Keosz albums but that’s because of the concept and I’ve to admit “Neven OST” really sounds as a Soundtrack; no doubt about it. There are multiple cool cuts featured but I especially want to mention “Parents” which also is one of the darkest tracks.

– – – : When listening to this kinds of conceptual release you definitely have to watch the film it has been composed for to get a better perception of the global project.

Conclusion: Keosz has probably accomplished one of its most significant works -Soundtracks remain the ultimate production for musicians, although as a listener it’s not exactly the album I would recommend to discover first.

Best songs: “Parents”, “Welcome To The Real World”, “Digital Rage”, “End Is Near”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/KeOSzMusic

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber