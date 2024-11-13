Káryyn shares Cosey Fanni Tutti remix of ‘the REAL’ – Out now
Armenian-American producer, songwriter and vocalist Káryyn has shared the result of the Cosey Fanni Tutti remix of her James Ford co-produced single, “the REAL”.
Cosey Fanni Tutti’s remix is featured in a new EP, “Káryyn Remixed“, which collates remixes from HAAi and Airspace, alongside an expansive strings reworking of the track by composer and violinist Raven Bush (member of the Ivor Novello Award winning Speaks Corner Quartet).
The original version of “the REAL” opens the 5-track EP “Calm KAOSS!” which featured “ODAR” and “Calm KAOSS!”. The EP was followed by “Ground”, a co-production between Káryyn, Hudson Mohawke and James Ford.
