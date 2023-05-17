Karma Voyage – Lights In Forgotten Places (Album – Shyrec / Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Shoegaze, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Italian formation Karma Voyage strikes back unleashing their debut full length which has been released as a collaborative production between Shyrec (Italy) and Icy Cold Records (France).

Content: Just as for their previously released and self-named EP the band mixes different influences together. From Dark-Rock/Wave to Shoegaze and Dream-Pop the songs are driven by impressive guitar play, now and then injecting a Psychedelic touch to the work. The vocals create a heavenly sensation which is perfectly matching with the sound production.

+ + + : Karma Voyage has seriously improved most details of the production. The album takes off in a terrific way featuring a succession of great, accomplished, songs. The guitar injects a true spirit which is merging 80s elements together with a Dark-Wave touch. I even got the sensation to get in a trance when listening to “Em”, “Circles Sides” and “New Foundations”.

– – – : Just the very last part of the album can’t convince me a similar way; the songs becoming a bit more predictable for being linear.

Conclusion: Karma Voyage brings a great and creative work of 80s influences they adapted into a personal production.

Best songs: “Em”, “Circles Sides”, “New Foundations”, “Shine”, “Branches Of An Old Ash”.

Rate: 8.

