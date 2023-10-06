KANGA releases all new album ‘Under Glass’ and video for ‘Magnolia’

(Artwork by Steven Anthony Roe) The new KANGA album, “Under Glass”, has officially been released under the Artoffact Records label. This project was a collaborative effort, produced by Dave Adrounie, Josh Franks, and KANGA herself. The recording and engineering were handled by Josh Franks and Dave Adrounie, while Nick Townsend took charge of the mastering.

You can experience the album’s essence through its featured track, “Magnolia,” available in this video.

Hailing from Los Angeles, KANGA is an artist—producer, musician, and live performer. She recently gained prominence as the opening act for Gary Numan’s 40th-anniversary tour. Currently, she is on the road with My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult across the United States. Beyond her own music, KANGA has been remixing tracks for artists like Clipping, 3 Teeth, PIG, Aesthetic Perfection, and many others. Her latest album, “Under Glass”, signifies a stylistic metamorphosis, transcending traditional genre boundaries.

Kanga’s debuted in 2015 with the self-released single “Vital Signs”. In 2016, she was signed to Negative Gain Productions, under which she released her self-titled album, “Kanga”. After that she also contributed vocals to Delerium’s single “In the deep”.

Reflecting on her new album, KANGA shares: “I’m immensely proud of ‘Under Glass.’ While I’ve spent years carving out my niche as a producer, this album allows me to expand my artistic scope, offering a more vulnerable and earnest form of storytelling. I hope it resonates beyond genre limitations and connects with a diverse audience seeking intricate narratives and evolving musical styles. Crafted from the heart, this album was born from pure creative freedom, devoid of any agenda or stylistic constraints. Listening to it gives me a newfound sense of liberation, and I hope it instills the same feeling in others.”

