Juno Reactor – Transmissions (Album – Demon Records)

Genre/Influences: Goa-Trance, Psy-Trance, Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up in 1990 British collective Juno Reactor released its official debut “Transmissions” in 1993 by NovaMute. This work already got multiple re-releases and is now again re-released on vinyl format by London based Demon Records. The album was released thirty years ago and featured core member Ben Watkins next to Mike Maguire, Stephane Holweck, Jens Walderback and singers Maria Naylor and Annie Fontaine.

Content: Back in time“Transmissions” clearly sounded like a visionary work. Inspired by Goa-Trance influences but also driven by personal elements like Tribal rhythms and mysterious female chants, you clearly notice a sonic basis for the greater work that would come later. I also recognized solid bass lines which would become Watkins’ trademark. There’re also passages featuring a Minimal-Electro touch reminding me of Kraftwerk. Last but not least “Transmission” also has this dreamy, prosper, space-like atmosphere.

+ + + : Thirty years later “Transmissions” still has its original part of magic. “High Energy Protons” and “Laughing Gas” both remain ‘hits’ from the early years but I also have to mention “Luna-Tic” and “Man To Ray”. The last mentioned cut is into pure early Goa-Trance. The songs reflect a sophisticated writing and mature production process so that’s why “Transmissions” still have the power to bring dancefloors on fire.

– – – : The work also has a versatile touch. There are different influences running through the work so in the end it’s less compact and sometimes still a bit hesitant than on the further albums.

Conclusion: “Transmissions” showed from the very beginning a very strong potential which would lead the band to become one of the absolute leading Psy-Trance formations.

Best songs: “Laughing Gas”, “High Energy Protons”, “Man To Ray”, “Luna-Tic”, “Contact”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.junoreactor.com / www.facebook.com/junoreactorofficial

Label: www.demonmusicgroup.co.uk / www.facebook.com/DemonMusicGroup