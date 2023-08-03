Julien-K covers Rammstein’s ‘Radio’ ahead of new Rammstein tribute

A few days ago we reported about Front Line Assembly covering Rammstein’s “Deutschland” for a new upcoming tribute album. Now it is the turn of the Los Angeles, CA-based industrial act Julien-K to release a cover of “Radio”.

“A Tribute to Rammstein” features both old and new school industrial acts. Included in the 13-track strong release are renditions by Burton C Bell, Big Paul Ferguson & MGT, Front Line Assembly, Skold, Priest, Laibach, The 69 Eyes, Jah Wobble & Jon Klein, Julien-K, Stoneman, Lacrimas Profundere, Manntra, Original God and Leæther Strip.

Julien-K was formed in 2003 by the creative alliance between Orgy co-founders, Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. While working on Orgy’s third album, “Punk Statik Paranoia” (2004), Shuck and Derakh began to realize that their creative vision differed from that of singer, Jay Gordon. While Shuck and Derakh wanted Orgy to pursue a more experimental, electronic path, Gordon wanted the band to be heavier with more rock influence. That is when the Julien-K experiment began.

Julien-K blends rock, pop, and dark electro and you can hear this on their version of Rammstein’s “Radio”. The band is currently on a national tour across the United States, alongside the dark electronic acts Powerman 5000 and Priest.