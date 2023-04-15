Johnathan|Christian – Strip Me (EP – Johnathan Christian)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Gothic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This formation is a duo featuring Johnathan Mooney (USA) and Christian Granquist (Sweden). They already released several productions together and now strike back with this EP featuring seven songs.
Content: We get 3 new songs plus 3 remixes of these songs and a kind of outro track. The sound is getting us back to Dark-Wave music driven by slow rhythms mixing guitar play and electronics. On top you’ll notice a singer with a deep timbre of voice. Remixes have been accomplished by John Bechdel, Leather Strip and Stoneburner.
+ + + : Speaking for myself I definitely prefer the remixes instead of the original songs. That’s not really a surprise as you realize the great and renowned artists they’ve asked. My favorite one is the title song remixed by John Bechdel (Ministry) who injected a dreamy and passionate touch to the track which evolves in a great, crescendo, way.
– – – : I’m always disappointed a work where I prefer remixes instead of original songs. It doesn’t mean the originals are that worse but they’re missing substantial elements which you can find back in the different remixes.
Conclusion: The remixes are making this EP interesting.
Best songs: “Strip Me – John Bechdel Remix”, “This Too – Stoneburner Remix”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.jchristianmusic.com / www.facebook.com/jchristianmusic
