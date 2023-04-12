Japanese dark techno / electro act Baroque lands new album ‘Overexposed’ on Berlin based Wie Ein Gott Records

Wie Ein Gott Records’Johannes Stabel informs us that the all new album by legendary Japanese artist Baroque, “Overexposed”, will be out on April 21st via the Berlin (DE) based label. On “Exposed” Baroque offers 7 original tracks and 3 remixes from ÆON RINGS, Magnum Opus and Blac Kolor.

You can already check out this cut. The album itself will be out as a limited cassette edition of just 50 copies and as download.

<a href="https://wieeingott.bandcamp.com/album/overexposed">OVEREXPOSED by BAROQUE</a>

Founded in 2009 as a solo project by Sannomiya, Baroque (not to be confounded with the Japanese electro rock act of the same name) has built a solid career as both a DJ and producer over the past decade. His signature sound fuses EBM, industrial, and dark techno and his music has been released by labels such as Mille Feuilles, La Bombe, Voxnox Records & Space Factory Records.