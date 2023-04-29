Japan tribute album ‘Still Life In Polaroids’ to be released on May 5th via Coitus Interruptus Productions

Set for release on 5th May through Seattle-based label Coitus Interruptus Productions, the Japan tribute album “Still Life in Polaroids” pays homage to the influential band.

Over a period of four years and five albums, David Sylvian (vocals), Steve Jansen (drums), Richard Barbieri (keyboards), Mick Karn (saxophone/bass), and Rob Dean (guitars) explored a diverse range of sounds that went on to shape numerous New Romantic and New Wave bands that followed in their footsteps.

“Still Life in Polaroids” will be available as a Pay-What-You-Want release, featuring an array of bands and tracks.

White Rose Transmission – “Transmission” The Essence – “Quiet Life” Dogtablet (feat. Marselle Hodges) – “Despair” C Z A R I N A – “Halloween” Blackcarburning – “The Other Side of Life” G.W. Childs IV – “Gentlemen Take Polaroids” Pedro Code & Herr G – “Methods of Dance” The Blue Hour – “Nightporter” Melodywhore – “Ghosts” CODENAME:LOLA – “Canton” Tom Berger (Johnny Tupolev) – “Visions of China” Tenderlash – “Life In Tokyo” Krate – “Oil on Canvas” Ashes of Youth – “His Box” Pieter Nooten & Marselle Hodges – “Let The Happiness In” Pete Burns (Kill Shelter) – “Waterfront” Vaselyne – “Riverman” AttasalinA – “Blackwater” Tearing The Blackbox (feat. Yvette Winkler) – “Back In The Beginning” Stefano Panunzi & Nicola Lori (feat. Yvette Winkler) – “Damage” Michael Alan Giller – “Closer Than ‘I’ David Scott Keller – “God Man” Unwoman – “Darkest Dreaming” Dreamscape Invocation – “World Citizen (I won’t be disappointed)”

Japan were an English new wave band formed in 1974 in Catford, South London by David Sylvian (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Steve Jansen (drums) and Mick Karn (bass guitar), joined by Richard Barbieri (keyboards) and Rob Dean (lead guitar) the following year. Initially a glam rock-inspired band, Japan developed their sound and androgynous look to incorporate electronic music and foreign influences.

The band split in December 1982 having released 5 albums and just as they were beginning to experience commercial success in the UK and abroad. Its members went on to pursue other musical projects, though they reformed briefly in the early 1990s under the name Rain Tree Crow, releasing an album in 1991.