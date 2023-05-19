ITCN – Survivor (Album – ITCN)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: ITCN is a Spanish formation which is already active for more than ten years. Their newest opus “Survivor” is already the fifth full length.

Content: “Survivor” stands for retro-EBM which will possibly appeal for 90s lovers. The songs are carried by solid bass lines and accomplished with great synth leads. The songs have been sung in English although there’s one cut sung in German -by a guest vocalist.

+ + + : ITCN took me by surprise revealing a ‘classical’ but well-crafted EBM work. I like the retro element which has been accomplished with great, overwhelming, string parts. “1972 Talion” and “1760 Industrial Revolution” both are great exposures of this old-school EBM style. The album features many cool songs.

– – – : I’m sure if this band would get the opportunity to record and mix their work in a more professional studio followed by a great mastering we would listen to another album….

Conclusion: “Survivor” is a cool EBM work with a nostalgic taste.

Best songs: “1972 Talion”, “1760 Industrial Revolution”, “1305BC Shadows”, “1984 Control”, “1GAD Deutschland”, “1980 80’s Are Dead”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.itcnmusic.es / www.facebook.com/ITCN.MUSIC