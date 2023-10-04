Italian new wave act ImJudas offers free download new single, ‘I Love You’
Maxx Maryan, one half of the popular Italian duo Helalyn Flowers, has just released a new free single called “I Love You” on Bandcamp. He’s releasing it under the name ImJudas, and it’s available through the Belgium-based label Spleen+. This single is a preview of ImJudas’ upcoming album, “Viscerheart.”
The song “I Love You” is a dark pop track that will appeal to fans of ’80s pop-wave and post-punk music. It sets the tone for an album that will focus on dark pop.
ImJudas started in 2016 as an electro-pop project with a dark twist. The music blends elements of electronic dark wave and post-punk. Since then ImJudas released several EPs (“Tulpa”, “Ritual”,”So Untrue”, and the recent one “People Of The Blame”) and one album, the 2CD “Yrjudas”. You can download all releases from the ImJudas Bandcamp page.
